West Kelowna Warriors under new ownership, will stay at Royal Lepage Place

Send this page to someone via email

The beleaguered West Kelowna Warriors are officially under new ownership.

The organization announced Tuesday that Boston and New York businessman John Murphy and local resident Rod Hume have purchased the team from the BC Hockey League.

The Warriors will continue to operate out of its current home at Royal LePage Place.

1:46 West Kelowna Warriors say community will dictate team’s future West Kelowna Warriors say community will dictate team’s future

Chase Johnston, director of media relations, said Murphy was unavailable for an interview on Tuesday, but that he met Hume while attending Harvard University law school.

READ MORE: BCHL West Kelowna Warriors fighting to attract fans

Murphy’s son R.J. played for the Warriors in 2015 and Johnston said the pair always intended to buy the team, and the time was right.

Murphy will assume the role of governor and Hume will be managing partner, according to a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“We share a passion for hockey, for developing student athletes, and for the great community of West Kelowna and the greater Okanagan region,” Murphy said in a statement.

2:00 BCHL steps in to stabilize West Warriors club after the latest staff change prompts players to revolt BCHL steps in to stabilize West Warriors club after the latest staff change prompts players to revolt

“The past few years have been a period of instability for the franchise and today that changes. Our mission is to consistently compete for Cups, to provide an environment where young men can develop into college hockey players, and to be a positive force in the community. We have a plan and can’t wait to get started,” Murphy added.

The Warriors have over half of the 2019-2020 BCHL season still to play.

“We want to create a program that is second to none in terms of development,” Hume said. “This can start even before players reach the Junior age, and we want to be supporters of youth hockey in the region. Once here, our players will receive first class training both on and off ice and will be put in an environment that prepares them for the next step in hockey and education.”

The deal to purchase the team was reached with the BCHL, completing the ownership transition.

“The ownership of Mr. Murphy and Mr. Hume is going to provide the city of West Kelowna’s BCHL team with the resources it needs and ensure it continues as a pillar of the community,” said BCHL commissioner Chris Hebb. “We look forward to seeing the plan they have shown the League for growing their team come to fruition.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:58 Public rally in support of West Kelowna Warriors Public rally in support of West Kelowna Warriors

Former owner Kim Dobranski purchased the team in 2018, and the team was in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Last season, the players performed a minor walkout when former coach Geoff Grimwood was fired. The team is also being sued, and it appears to be under financial hardship, with Dobranski having gone public earlier this year for more fan support.

READ MORE: New ownership group for West Kelowna Warriors

While the team won a national championship in 2016, it has never claimed first place in Interior Division standings, finishing second three times in 13 seasons.

“Our number one goal is to bring a Cup back to West Kelowna,” Murphy said.

A press conference is scheduled with the new owners at Royal LePage Place on Wednesday.

—With files from Doyle Potenteau