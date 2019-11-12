Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr are engaged

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 1:54 pm
Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr attend Ladies Love R&B at Medusa on Nov. 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Ga.
Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr attend Ladies Love R&B at Medusa on Nov. 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Ga. Prince Williams/Wireimage

Former NBA star Lamar Odom is engaged to personal trainer Sabrina Parr.

Odom, who had previously been married to Khloé Kardashian from 2009 to 2016, shared the news on Instagram, writing: “She the ONE!!!!”

“Introducing my new fiancé!! [sic] Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!” Odom wrote.

READ MORE: Prosecutors won’t charge Lamar Odom after Nevada brothel weekend

Parr shared a video of her ring and captioned the post: “I SAID YES!!!! @lamarodom #mrsparrodom #lamarandsabrina.”

Story continues below advertisement

Odom and Parr were with The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes and her husband Gregg during the proposal dinner.

Nene Leakes / Instagram
Nene Leakes / Instagram

“So glad I could be here wit you,” Leakes commented on Parr’s Instagram post. “Love both of you and praying over this union.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Want clothes from the Kardashians’ closets? Soon, they can be yours

Kardashian filed for divorce from Odom in 2013, but the Keeping up with the Kardashians star rescinded the filing after Odom was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel in 2015.

She cited Odom’s medical condition as one reason to withdraw the divorce.

She refiled for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, in May 2016. Their separation was finalized in December of the same year. They have no children together.

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian Odom make a personal appearance to promote their Unbreakable Bond fragrance at Perfumania on June 7, 2012 in Orange, Calif. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)
Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian Odom make a personal appearance to promote their Unbreakable Bond fragrance at Perfumania on June 7, 2012 in Orange, Calif. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

The couple started a company called Khlomar, the nickname bestowed on their relationship after they started dating in 2009. The company dissolved after the divorce was complete, court documents state.

Odom recently opened up about cheating on his ex-wife and lying to her about his addiction to cocaine during their marriage.

Story continues below advertisement

He told People magazine he wishes he “could have been more of a man” and that it still bothers him now, three years after their divorce. He said he misses the Kardashian family.

In excerpts from Odom’s book, Darkness to Light, he wrote that he was the happiest he had ever been when the pair married in 2009, one month after they met. But he eventually began having affairs and wrote that he couldn’t handle the “lethal cocktail of the spotlight, addiction, a diminishing career and infidelity.”

—With files from the Associated Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lamar Odomlamar odom booklamar odom engagedLamar Odom fianceelamar odom girlfriendlamar odom khloe kardashianlamar odom kidslamar odom sabrinalamar odom sabrina parrlamar odom updatesabrina parrSabrina Parr engagedSabrina Parr fiance
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.