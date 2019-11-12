Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr are engaged

Send this page to someone via email

Former NBA star Lamar Odom is engaged to personal trainer Sabrina Parr.

Odom, who had previously been married to Khloé Kardashian from 2009 to 2016, shared the news on Instagram, writing: “She the ONE!!!!”

“Introducing my new fiancé!! [sic] Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!” Odom wrote.

Parr shared a video of her ring and captioned the post: “I SAID YES!!!! @lamarodom #mrsparrodom #lamarandsabrina.”

Odom and Parr were with The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes and her husband Gregg during the proposal dinner.

“So glad I could be here wit you,” Leakes commented on Parr’s Instagram post. “Love both of you and praying over this union.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from Odom in 2013, but the Keeping up with the Kardashians star rescinded the filing after Odom was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel in 2015.

She cited Odom’s medical condition as one reason to withdraw the divorce.

She refiled for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, in May 2016. Their separation was finalized in December of the same year. They have no children together.

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian Odom make a personal appearance to promote their Unbreakable Bond fragrance at Perfumania on June 7, 2012 in Orange, Calif. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

The couple started a company called Khlomar, the nickname bestowed on their relationship after they started dating in 2009. The company dissolved after the divorce was complete, court documents state.

Odom recently opened up about cheating on his ex-wife and lying to her about his addiction to cocaine during their marriage.

He told People magazine he wishes he “could have been more of a man” and that it still bothers him now, three years after their divorce. He said he misses the Kardashian family.

In excerpts from Odom’s book, Darkness to Light, he wrote that he was the happiest he had ever been when the pair married in 2009, one month after they met. But he eventually began having affairs and wrote that he couldn’t handle the “lethal cocktail of the spotlight, addiction, a diminishing career and infidelity.”

—With files from the Associated Press