High water levels might affect Winnipeg’s iconic river trail at The Forks

High water levels could affect your winter fun at The Forks this season.

The Forks North Portage Partnership’s Larissa Peck said Winnipeg’s iconic meeting place, at the junction of the Assiniboine and Red rivers, is in uncharted territory with the high water levels.

It’s still too soon to be able to tell either way whether the river trail will be built this year, she said, but added The Forks will play it by ear once the water begins to freeze.

“It’s not something we’re ready to write off just yet,” said Peck.

“We know that it’s a really big, beloved community amenity, and we really hope it’s something we can continue to bring to the community this year, but of course safety is our number one priority.” Tweet This

When high water freezes, lowering water underneath may form pockets of air, leading to unstable ice and the danger of people falling through.

Peck said even if the trail – named as the world’s longest naturally frozen skating trail in the world – can’t be built, many of its popular features will be back regardless.

“We’d certainly be looking at other options for skating on land safely,” she said.

“The warming huts will still be at The Forks on site, whether we’re skating on the river or not.”

