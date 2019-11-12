Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Oshawa driver faces impaired charges after wrong-way crash on Hwy. 115: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 10:54 am
Updated November 12, 2019 10:56 am
An Oshawa man faces impaired driving charges after allegedly driving the wrong way on Hwy. 115.
An Oshawa man faces impaired driving charges after allegedly driving the wrong way on Hwy. 115. Global News

An Oshawa man is accused of impaired driving and travelling the wrong way on Highway 115 south of Peterborough on Saturday.

Peterborough County OPP say around 2 a.m., officers responded to a complaint of a vehicle allegedly travelling northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

READ MORE: Man faces impaired driving charges after wrong-way collision on Hwy. 401

OPP say the vehicle was involved in a minor collision with another vehicle prior to being located by officers. Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Bryson Goulet, 25, was arrested and charged with:

  • Operation while impaired – alcohol and drug
  • Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration-80 plus
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Failure to stop after an accident
  • Driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

He was released pending a court appearance in Peterborough on Dec. 17.

Story continues below advertisement
Transport crashes on Highway 115
Transport crashes on Highway 115
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivingPeterborough CountyImpairedPeterborough County OPPHighway 115Cavan Monaghan Townshipwrong wayHwy 115115
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.