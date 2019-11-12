Oshawa driver faces impaired charges after wrong-way crash on Hwy. 115: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An Oshawa man is accused of impaired driving and travelling the wrong way on Highway 115 south of Peterborough on Saturday.

Peterborough County OPP say around 2 a.m., officers responded to a complaint of a vehicle allegedly travelling northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

OPP say the vehicle was involved in a minor collision with another vehicle prior to being located by officers. Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Bryson Goulet, 25, was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drug

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration-80 plus

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Failure to stop after an accident

Driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

He was released pending a court appearance in Peterborough on Dec. 17.

