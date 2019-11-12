Oshawa driver faces impaired charges after wrong-way crash on Hwy. 115: OPP

An Oshawa man is accused of impaired driving and travelling the wrong way on Highway 115 south of Peterborough on Saturday.
Peterborough County OPP say around 2 a.m., officers responded to a complaint of a vehicle allegedly travelling northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway in Cavan-Monaghan Township.
OPP say the vehicle was involved in a minor collision with another vehicle prior to being located by officers. Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.
Bryson Goulet, 25, was arrested and charged with:
- Operation while impaired – alcohol and drug
- Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration-80 plus
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Failure to stop after an accident
- Driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available
He was released pending a court appearance in Peterborough on Dec. 17.
