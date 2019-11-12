Menu

Crime

Police probe reported break-in at Mount Hope Street business in Lindsay

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 10:08 am
City of Kawartha Lakes police are investigating the reported break-and-enter, which officers say occurred over the weekend.
City of Kawartha Lakes police are investigating the reported break-and-enter, which officers say occurred over the weekend.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service is investigating a reported break-and-enter that occurred at a business on Mount Hope Street in Lindsay over the weekend.

Police say a suspect or suspects forced open a window to the business sometime between Friday at 3 p.m. and Monday at 5:55 a.m. Once inside, police say a vending machine and several toolboxes were damaged and a small safe was removed.

READ MORE: Lindsay man accused of making bomb threat against Durham restaurant — police

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.


