Winnipeg city council to discuss extending transit transfer times to three hours

City councillors will discuss how long you have to transfer on the bus, with on councillor hoping to see it extended to three hours.

Winnipeg Coun. Shawn Nason will put forward a motion Tuesday to extend the time transit users have to transfer to another bus without any additional cost.

Nason says he’s heard from many Winnipeg residents that late or overfilled buses have caused problems when transferring.

Currently, bus riders have 75 minutes to transfer from one bus to another for free. Peggo users are automatically charged a new fare after the 75 minutes is up.

Nason hopes his motion will prompt the city to make an agreement that would extend transfer times to up to three hours.

The motion will be put forward before the East Kildonan-Transcona community committee.