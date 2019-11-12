Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg city council to discuss extending transit transfer times to three hours

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 6:41 am
Updated November 12, 2019 8:37 am
A Winnipeg city councillor is proposing longer transfer times for public transit users.
A Winnipeg city councillor is proposing longer transfer times for public transit users. Randall Paull/Global News

City councillors will discuss how long you have to transfer on the bus, with on councillor hoping to see it extended to three hours.

Winnipeg Coun. Shawn Nason will put forward a motion Tuesday to extend the time transit users have to transfer to another bus without any additional cost.

READ MORE: City report recommends Red River College be added to U-Pass transit program

Nason says he’s heard from many Winnipeg residents that late or overfilled buses have caused problems when transferring.

Currently, bus riders have 75 minutes to transfer from one bus to another for free. Peggo users are automatically charged a new fare after the 75 minutes is up.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Transit union says members have accepted a deal with the city

Nason hopes his motion will prompt the city to make an agreement that would extend transfer times to up to three hours.

Story continues below advertisement

The motion will be put forward before the East Kildonan-Transcona community committee.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipegCity of WinnipegWinnipeg TransitWinnipeg city councilPeggoShawn NasonWinnipeg city councillorsWinnipeg public transitWinnipeg public transit transfersWinnipeg Transit transfer times
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.