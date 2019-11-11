Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Report of assault prompts heavy police presence in north Edmonton Monday

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 11, 2019 8:45 pm
Updated November 11, 2019 8:48 pm
Several police vehicles with lights flashing responded to a call on 72 Street and 149 Avenue on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
Several police vehicles with lights flashing responded to a call on 72 Street and 149 Avenue on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Global News

More than a dozen police vehicles converged on a north Edmonton apartment building Monday evening.

Shortly after 5 p.m., at least 13 EPS vehicles were seen responding to a report of an assault on 72 Street and 149 Avenue.

Several officers were inside outside the building as well as inside the front lobby.

At 6:45 p.m., Edmonton police described the situation as “unfolding.”

An EPS spokesperson said a male had been taken to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police said they had not yet confirmed the nature of the incident.

Global News as a crew on scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Several police vehicles with lights flashing responded to a call on 72 Street and 149 Avenue on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
Several police vehicles with lights flashing responded to a call on 72 Street and 149 Avenue on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Global News
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEPSEdmonton crimenorth Edmonton
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.