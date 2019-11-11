Report of assault prompts heavy police presence in north Edmonton Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

More than a dozen police vehicles converged on a north Edmonton apartment building Monday evening.

Shortly after 5 p.m., at least 13 EPS vehicles were seen responding to a report of an assault on 72 Street and 149 Avenue.

Several officers were inside outside the building as well as inside the front lobby.

At 6:45 p.m., Edmonton police described the situation as “unfolding.”

An EPS spokesperson said a male had been taken to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police said they had not yet confirmed the nature of the incident.

Global News as a crew on scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Several police vehicles with lights flashing responded to a call on 72 Street and 149 Avenue on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Global News

Story continues below advertisement