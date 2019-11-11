Belleville Knights of Columbus erect gravestone for ‘victims of abortion’

Send this page to someone via email

Facebook posts from the Knights of Columbus branch in Belleville have gained a lot of attention over the last week.

The posts show a gravestone, which Global News has confirmed was erected in Belleville’s St. James Cemetery, that reads “Life is Sacred,” and “In memory of all victims of abortion.”

The post was published to the organization’s Facebook page on Nov. 2, and again on Nov. 8, just three days before Remembrance Day.

One of the photos posted by the organization shows a group of men standing behind the gravestone, looking solemn.

When contacted, Dave Cameron, grand knight of the Knights of Columbus of Belleville, did not want to comment about the gravestone.

Story continues below advertisement

Some have called the decision “shameful,” and remarked that no women were present at the unveiling of the gravestone.

Other commenters have praised the organization’s decision to promote their Catholic beliefs.

Both Facebook posts published by the Knights of Columbus Belleville about the gravestone have received thousands of shares and comments on Facebook.

St. James Cemetery is operated by the three Catholic parishes in Belleville: St. Michael the Archangel, St. Joseph, and Queen of the Most Holy Rosary.

The Chair of the cemetery, Richard Beare, could not be reached for comment.

More to come.