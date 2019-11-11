Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Belleville Knights of Columbus erect gravestone for ‘victims of abortion’

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 11, 2019 12:47 pm
The Knights of Columbus of Belleville have erected a gravestone in memory of what the stone calls "victims of abortion.".
The Knights of Columbus of Belleville have erected a gravestone in memory of what the stone calls "victims of abortion.". The Knighst of the Columbus of Belleville

Facebook posts from the Knights of Columbus branch in Belleville have gained a lot of attention over the last week.

READ MORE: Group looks to help anti-abortion advocates get jobs working for new MPs

The posts show a gravestone, which Global News has confirmed was erected in Belleville’s St. James Cemetery, that reads “Life is Sacred,” and “In memory of all victims of abortion.”

The post was published to the organization’s Facebook page on Nov. 2, and again on Nov. 8, just three days before Remembrance Day.

One of the photos posted by the organization shows a group of men standing behind the gravestone, looking solemn.

When contacted, Dave Cameron, grand knight of the Knights of Columbus of Belleville, did not want to comment about the gravestone.

Story continues below advertisement

Some have called the decision “shameful,” and remarked that no women were present at the unveiling of the gravestone.

Other commenters have praised the organization’s decision to promote their Catholic beliefs.

Both Facebook posts published by the Knights of Columbus Belleville about the gravestone have received thousands of shares and comments on Facebook.

READ MORE: Provinces violating law by making women pay for abortions: health minister

St. James Cemetery is operated by the three Catholic parishes in Belleville: St. Michael the Archangel, St. Joseph, and Queen of the Most Holy Rosary.

The Chair of the cemetery, Richard Beare, could not be reached for comment.

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
abortion gravestoneabortion gravestone bellevilleanti abortion bellevillebelleville abortion knights of columbusBelleville cemeteryCemetery Bellevilleknights of columbus bellevilleknights of columbus belleville abortion
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.