Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal police investigate downtown stabbing, victim refuses to co-operate

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 11, 2019 9:00 am
Montreal police were called to Guy Street near Ste-Catherine Street shortly after midnight.
Montreal police were called to Guy Street near Ste-Catherine Street shortly after midnight. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press, File

Montreal police are investigating after an overnight stabbing in the downtown core.

A man in his 40s was stabbed Sunday around midnight near the intersection of Guy Street and Ste-Catherine Street.

READ MORE: As brazen organized crime shootings hit Montreal, police mum on extent of problem

He was taken to hospital with injuries but police say he is expected to recover.

The victim refused to co-operate with investigators, according to police.

Police say the suspect fled the scene by foot. No arrests have been made.

— With files from the Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal PolicePolice investigationmontreal stabbingDowntown MontrealSte-Catherine streetGuy StreetMontreal stabbing downtown
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.