Montreal police investigate downtown stabbing, victim refuses to co-operate

Montreal police are investigating after an overnight stabbing in the downtown core.

A man in his 40s was stabbed Sunday around midnight near the intersection of Guy Street and Ste-Catherine Street.

He was taken to hospital with injuries but police say he is expected to recover.

The victim refused to co-operate with investigators, according to police.

Police say the suspect fled the scene by foot. No arrests have been made.

— With files from the Canadian Press

