World

Hong Kong protesters fired on by police as chaos erupts across city: reports

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 10, 2019 8:00 pm
Updated November 10, 2019 8:03 pm
Hong Kong protesters arrested in mall by plain clothes police

HONG KONG — Hong Kong police opened fire on protesters early on Monday, local reports said, as chaos erupted across the city.

Police fired live rounds at protesters on the eastern side of Hong Kong island, the South China Morning Post and The Hong Kong Free Press reported.

READ MORE: Protesters storm mall, vandalize subway station as chaos in Hong Kong continues

A video posted to social media appears to show a protester shot with what looks like a handgun.

Police declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The news comes a day after officers fired tear gas to break up rallies as activists blocked roads and trashed shopping malls in the financial hub.

With files from Global News

