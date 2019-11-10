Hong Kong protesters fired on by police as chaos erupts across city: reports

Send this page to someone via email

HONG KONG — Hong Kong police opened fire on protesters early on Monday, local reports said, as chaos erupted across the city.

Police fired live rounds at protesters on the eastern side of Hong Kong island, the South China Morning Post and The Hong Kong Free Press reported.

A video posted to social media appears to show a protester shot with what looks like a handgun.

Police declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The news comes a day after officers fired tear gas to break up rallies as activists blocked roads and trashed shopping malls in the financial hub.

