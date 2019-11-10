Police investigating body found in burnt out vehicle at Scarborough Bluffs

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are treating the discovery of a body found in a burnt out vehicle near the Scarborough Bluffs as suspicious.

Officers and fire crews responded just before 12:30 p.m. to the area of Brimley Road and Bluffer’s Park, after a homeowner in the area called about seeing smoke coming from the top of the bluffs.

When crews arrived on scene, a car was found engulfed with flames in the parking lot of the park.

After crews put out the fire, police said a deceased person was found inside the car.

Officials have not released any information on how the incident occurred, but the investigation remains on going.

FIRE

Brimley Rd and Bluffer's Park area

– vehicle fire in parking lot of Bluffer's Park

– @toronto_fire o/s has put fire out

– officers o/s have located a deceased individual in the vehicle

– any info please call 4168082222/8084100#GO2173015

^sn — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 10, 2019

