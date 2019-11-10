Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating body found in burnt out vehicle at Scarborough Bluffs

By Oriena Vuong Global News
Posted November 10, 2019 2:52 pm
Updated November 10, 2019 2:54 pm
Toronto police are investigating a body found in a burning vehicle as 'suspicious'.
Toronto police are investigating a body found in a burning vehicle as 'suspicious'. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police are treating the discovery of a body found in a burnt out vehicle near the Scarborough Bluffs as suspicious.

Officers and fire crews responded just before 12:30 p.m. to the area of Brimley Road and Bluffer’s Park, after a homeowner in the area called about seeing smoke coming from the top of the bluffs.

READ MORE: Body found washed ashore in Scarborough, police treating death as ‘suspicious’

When crews arrived on scene, a car was found engulfed with flames in the parking lot of the park.

After crews put out the fire, police said a deceased person was found inside the car.

Officials have not released any information on how the incident occurred, but the investigation remains on going.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeScarboroughToronto FireBody FoundScarborough BluffsScarborough FireBluffer's ParkFire Deathcar burningToronto body found
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.