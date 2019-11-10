Police investigating body found in burnt out vehicle at Scarborough Bluffs

Toronto police are treating the discovery of a body found in a burnt out vehicle near the Scarborough Bluffs as suspicious.
Officers and fire crews responded just before 12:30 p.m. to the area of Brimley Road and Bluffer’s Park, after a homeowner in the area called about seeing smoke coming from the top of the bluffs.
When crews arrived on scene, a car was found engulfed with flames in the parking lot of the park.
After crews put out the fire, police said a deceased person was found inside the car.
Officials have not released any information on how the incident occurred, but the investigation remains on going.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS