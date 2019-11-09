Menu

Politics

Ontario Liberal Party to nominate candidate for Orleans byelection

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2019 9:14 am
Orleans is one of two byelections that will need to be called in the next few months.
Orleans is one of two byelections that will need to be called in the next few months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

ORLEANS, Ont. – The Ontario Liberals are set to nominate a candidate Saturday in the riding of Orleans to run in a byelection.

Marie-France Lalonde represented Orleans provincially for four years, until she made the jump to federal politics and will now represent that riding in the House of Commons.

Orleans is one of two byelections that will need to be called in the next few months, as neighbouring Ottawa-Vanier is also vacant.

READ MORE: Ontario Liberals to nominate Ottawa-Vanier byelection candidate

Liberal Nathalie Des Rosiers had represented that riding, but resigned this summer to take a position at Toronto’s Massey College.

The candidates for the Orleans nomination are Stephen Blais and Rachel Decoste.

Blais is a city councillor in Ottawa and Decoste is a writer, educator and immigration policy expert.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press

