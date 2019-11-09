Menu

Iran defends decision to block UN inspector from nuclear site

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 9, 2019 7:59 am
WATCH: Iran advances nuclear activities moving further away from nuclear deal

Iran defended on Saturday its decision to block an U.N. inspector from a nuclear site last week.

A spokesman for Iran’s atomic agency, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said that the Iranian government “legally speaking” had done nothing wrong in stopping the female inspector from touring its Natanz nuclear facility on Oct. 28.

READ MORE: UN inspector blocked from Iran nuclear site after allegedly testing positive for explosives

Iran alleges the inspector tested positive for suspected traces of explosive nitrates. The U.N.’s nuclear watchdog has disputed the claim.

“The reason that this lady was denied entrance was that she was suspected of carrying some material,” said Kamlavandi, referring to the allegations.

He added that Iran was exercising its “rights” under its agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency when it revoked “her entrance and accreditation.”

It marked the first known instance of Iran blocking an inspector amid tensions over its collapsing nuclear deal with world powers. The U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the deal over a year ago.

Kamalvandi said Iran hasn’t imposed any restriction on inspections.

“We welcome the inspections,” he said, while warning against using them for “sabotage and leaking information.”

State TV carried Kamalvandi’s remarks from the Fordo nuclear site where Iran Thursday injected uranium gas into centrifuges aimed at producing low-enriched uranium as fuel for nuclear power plants.

Under the 2015 deal, Iran was not supposed to enrich uranium at the site until 2030.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
United NationsIranIran Nuclear DealIran nuclear weaponsInternational Atomic Energy Agency2015 nuclear dealIran UN Nuclear watchdogUN atomic inspectorUnited Nations atomic inspector
