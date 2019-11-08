Menu

Canada

Snowy conditions add challenges to an already difficult harvest season

By Mandy Vocke Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 6:10 pm
WATCH: Farmers had a tough year. From trade uncertainty to uncooperative weather- there's been a lot of obstacles. As Mandy Vocke reports, many are now finishing harvest in the snow.

After a dry spring forced a late start to the harvest season, farmers have had a handful of challenges. As the final days of the season approach, many producers are forced to battle Mother Nature and harvest in the snow.

Logan Priddy, a farmer on the outskirts of Saskatoon has been combining in the snow. He said if the snow is frozen enough, it surprisingly travels through the combine without issues, but most of the other equipment doesn’t work as well in the snow and the cold.

READ MORE: Sask. harvest advances slightly amid rain and snow

“It always seems like you’re stopping for something and the equipment was never designed to work in these conditions,” said Priddy.

Todd Lewis, president of the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan said this is one of the worst harvest seasons in recent years.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Prairie farmers not in favour of proposed royalty systems: survey

“Some areas of the province had less than ten good harvest days,” said Lewis.

Producers may decide to leave the remaining crop for winter, which can be risky. It can be difficult to harvest a crop in the spring after a snowfall, so most producers are doing what they can to finish their harvest.

READ MORE: Snow delaying harvest for Saskatchewan farmers

Priddy said his crop yield is about what he would expect, taking into consideration the challenges of the year.

There will be a final crop report for the season released on November 21, 2019 which will include additional harvest progress and summarize the crop year.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
