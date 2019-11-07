Tests on dust cloud from demolition in east Hamilton now in city’s hands: province

Send this page to someone via email

The Ministry of the Environment has confirmed to Global News that testing has been completed on a massive dust cloud that floated over Hamilton’s east end in September, minutes after the demolition of an old steel mill.

Spokesperson Gary Wheeler says the ministry received the finalized results on Wednesday morning and forwarded them to Hamilton’s public health unit to complete a hazard assessment.

“The quality assurance process has now been completed and the legal certificates of analysis were issued yesterday [Wednesday],” said Wheeler.

0:45 Old Hamilton Specialty Bar building on Sherman Avenue North demolished Old Hamilton Specialty Bar building on Sherman Avenue North demolished

The ministry says samples submittted were tested for polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons — which are a risk from combustion — dioxins and furans, metals, as well as microscopy analysis for contaminants such as black particulate matter.

“Considering the community’s concerns and the potential health impacts, the ministry’s laboratory completed the analysis with high priority as soon as possible,” Wheeler said.

Story continues below advertisement

There’s no word from the city on how long a hazard assessment might take and when nearby residents and business owners will learn about the results.

Moments after the demolition on Sept. 30, videos and photos began to pop up showing dust permeating the air in the Sherman Avenue area between Barton and Burlington streets.

Steel factory demolition in #HamOnt right now. 100 years of steel dust sent over downtown with no containment. pic.twitter.com/s9QXohrmWN — MarkTharme (@MarkTharme) September 30, 2019

Sooo this is our neighbourhood after they pulled down a giant industrial building behind our house today 😅. #HamOnt @NrinderWard3 pic.twitter.com/fQqJctv9kd — Ashwat (@AshleyWatson006) September 30, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

The dust cloud could also be seen in other parts of the city.

Many blocks of it pic.twitter.com/VHGYGA3NVM — Jamie Tennant (@jtennant1020) September 30, 2019

The building that had come down was a large green structure on the former site of Hamilton Specialty Bar at 319 Sherman Ave. North.

A video of the demolition, filmed by Patrick Ferguson and posted to Smash Salvage’s Instagram, shows clouds of dark black matter billowing out of the building as it crumbles to the ground.

READ MORE: Last ditch effort to save Hamilton Specialty Bar falls through

On Twitter, local non-profit organization Environment Hamilton called the footage of the building’s destruction and resulting dust cloud “problematic,” urging residents to contact the Ministry of the Environment.

Story continues below advertisement

A City of Hamilton spokesperson told Global News that on May 6, four demolition permits were issued to the owner of the former Specialty Bar site, which is a numbered company registered as 10618675 Canada Inc.

READ MORE: Hamilton climate strike in Gore Park draws hundreds

The spokesperson also said it’s the responsibility of the company’s consulting engineer to oversee the demolition process and ensure the demolition takes place in a safe manner.

The federal government’s website lists the company as having a Quebec address, with its two directors, Herbert Black and Ronald Black, both residing in Westmount, Quebec.

Hamilton Speciality Bar closed its doors in 2018 after it went into receivership in January and was liquidated a few months later.

— With files from Lisa Polewski