Crime

Young man charged with sexual assault after bicycle butt-slapping incidents

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 5:27 pm
Man charged after police pursuits, holding machete to his throat: RCMP
Airdrie RCMP have arrested a man in relation to multiple sexual assaults committed on bicycles. File / Global News

Airdrie RCMP have charged a young man with several offences, including sexual assault and sexual interference, in relation to a string of reported incdients where women were slapped on the butt by a man who then cycled away.

Police in the city issued a plea for help on Oct. 16 to find the suspect, after several women reported being assaulted while walking the streets in recent weeks.

Since then, more people came forward to report they too had been smacked on the butt by a person who then rode away.

READ MORE: Airdrie RCMP looking for assault suspect who hits women’s butts and cycles away

“At this point, the suspect then changed his behaviour and committed different sexual related offences while on foot,” RCMP said Thursday in a news release.

Several RCMP departments helped with the investigation, including criminal analysts and provincial sheriffs, and RCMP said tips from the public were “very instrumental” in moving the process along.

Adam James Ferrier, 18, has been charged with the following:

  • Three counts of sexual assault
  • Four counts of voyeurism
  • Failure to comply with conditions
  • Sexual interference
  • Committing an indecent act
  • Committing an offence while wearing a mask

Ferrier remains in custody and is set to appear in court on Nov. 21.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200, local police, or Crime Stoppers.

