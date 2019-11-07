Human remains found in wooded area ID’d as missing Deloraine man

RCMP have identified the human remains found in a wooded area in the RM of Cornwallis on Oct. 26.
Police said Thursday that the remains, initially discovered by a hunter who stumbled upon a human bone, have been identified as Jason Riley, 46, of Deloraine.
Riley had been reported missing to Brandon police in May.
Police have yet to determine the cause of death, but Blue Hills RCMP and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office continues to investigate.
