Human remains found in wooded area ID’d as missing Deloraine man

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 5:38 pm
RCMP have identified the human remains found in a wooded area in the RM of Cornwallis.
RCMP have identified the human remains found in a wooded area in the RM of Cornwallis on Oct. 26.

Police said Thursday that the remains, initially discovered by a hunter who stumbled upon a human bone, have been identified as Jason Riley, 46, of Deloraine.

READ MORE: Hunter finds human remains south of Brandon

Riley had been reported missing to Brandon police in May.

Police have yet to determine the cause of death, but Blue Hills RCMP and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office continues to investigate.

Manitoba hunter describes discovery of human remains
