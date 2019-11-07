Manitoba begins accepting applications for veterans’ memorials grants; boosts VLT revenues

Send this page to someone via email

Veterans’ organizations in Manitoba can now begin applying for provincial funding to maintain military memorials through a fund set up in May.

The Military Memorial Conservation grant program was given an initial budget of $2 million, and is expected to grant about $100,000 a year.

The province says the fund is to maintain existing military memorials for Manitobans who have served, or gave their lives serving, including “monuments, cenotaphs, sculptures, plaques, and cairns.”

The deadline to apply for funding is Feb. 15 of each year.

Further details can be found on the province’s website: https://www.gov.mb.ca/chc/grants/heritage_grants.html#mmcf

Separately, the provincial government says it’s changing the VLT revenue sharing agreements with veterans’ organizations’ from 25-75 to 30-70.

The extra five per cent is expected to give veterans’ groups with VLTs an extra $600,000 collectively.

It says out of the 4,982 commercially available VLTs in Manitoba, 429 are installed in 58 different veterans’ organizations.

The changes are to take effect immediately.

