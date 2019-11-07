Menu

Economy

Manitoba begins accepting applications for veterans’ memorials grants; boosts VLT revenues

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 3:28 pm
A veteran attends a Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal, Saturday, November 11, 2017.
A veteran attends a Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal, Saturday, November 11, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes

Veterans’ organizations in Manitoba can now begin applying for provincial funding to maintain military memorials through a fund set up in May.

The Military Memorial Conservation grant program was given an initial budget of $2 million, and is expected to grant about $100,000 a year.

READ MORE: How to wear your poppy like a military veteran for Remembrance Day

The province says the fund is to maintain existing military memorials for Manitobans who have served, or gave their lives serving, including “monuments, cenotaphs, sculptures, plaques, and cairns.”

The deadline to apply for funding is Feb. 15 of each year.

Further details can be found on the province’s website: https://www.gov.mb.ca/chc/grants/heritage_grants.html#mmcf

READ MORE: Mapping Winnipeg’s First World War dead

Separately, the provincial government says it’s changing the VLT revenue sharing agreements with veterans’ organizations’ from 25-75 to 30-70.

Story continues below advertisement

The extra five per cent is expected to give veterans’ groups with VLTs an extra $600,000 collectively.

It says out of the 4,982 commercially available VLTs in Manitoba, 429 are installed in 58 different veterans’ organizations.

The changes are to take effect immediately.

No Stone Left Alone initiative teaches children about Remembrance Day
No Stone Left Alone initiative teaches children about Remembrance Day
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
