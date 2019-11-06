Menu

Amber Alert issued for 2 teens last seen in Toronto with father

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 11:54 pm
Updated November 7, 2019 12:27 am
In Sung Lee (left) and his sister Ah Jung Lee (right) are seen in an undated photo.
In Sung Lee (left) and his sister Ah Jung Lee (right) are seen in an undated photo. Handout / Amber Alert Ontario

An Amber Alert has been issued for two teenagers last seen in Toronto as police warn they may be in danger.

The alert was issued just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday by the Ontario Provincial Police at the request of Toronto police.

Officials said In Sung Lee, a 13-year-old boy, and his sister 15-year-old Ah Jung Lee were last seen in the presence of their father, 43-year-old Chul Lee. Police said Chul might be travelling with his 27-year-old girlfriend, Haena Wang.

Chul Lee is seen in an undated photo.
Chul Lee is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Amber Alert Ontario

Wang was described as being five-foot-five and having a thin build with black hair. She was last seen wearing a grey cap, a navy blue coat and jeans.

Chul was described as a suspect wanted in connection with their abduction.

Toronto police said the four were last seen in the Nairn Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West area, east of Lansdowne Avenue, early Wednesday.

Police said Chul was wanted on an immigration warrant.

If they are seen, police asked people to call 911 or 1-888-310-1122.

More to come.

