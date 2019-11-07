Menu

‘Wintry mix’ expected for Kingston, Brockville, Belleville regions: Environment Canada

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 7:57 am
It's finally happening, maybe. Environment Canada says rain might turn to snow overnight in eastern Ontario.
Melissa Tokariwski/submitted

Although it’s not official, it seems winter may have arrived in eastern Ontario, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency has released a special weather statement warning of a “wintry mix” of precipitation for Thursday morning’s commute.

“A developing low pressure system is expected to bring a messy mix of precipitation tonight into Thursday morning,” the weather statement read.

Environment Canada expects the rain to continue overnight and turn to light snow early Thursday morning.

“Falling temperatures through the morning may also cause roads to become icy or slippery,” the statement added.

The weather authority is asking residents of Kingston, Brockville and Belleville regions to prepare for hazardous driving conditions at times.

