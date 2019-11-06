Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Jets’ Bryan Little head injury more serious than concussion: source

By Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 11:44 am
Updated November 6, 2019 1:03 pm
Winnipeg Jets' Bryan Little (18) is helped after getting hit in the head with the puck against the New Jersey Devils during third period NHL action in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade.
Winnipeg Jets' Bryan Little (18) is helped after getting hit in the head with the puck against the New Jersey Devils during third period NHL action in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade.

Winnipeg Jets’ Bryan Little remains in hospital after taking a puck to the head during Tuesday night’s game against the New Jersey Devils.

Little received 25-30 stitches on a laceration near his ear after taking a puck to the side of his head, according to the team.

Global News has learned Little’s head injury is more serious than a concussion, however, the extent of his injuries are not being released at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

 

The 31-year-old forward was struck by a shot from teammate Nikolaj Ehlers in the third period of the game.

The Jets’ trainer immediately took to the ice to remove Little’s helmet. Fans could see blood on the ice while Little leaned over with his hand held it against his head.

He was rushed to St. Boniface Hospital for stitches and then transferred to the Health Sciences Centre’s neurological unit for further observation.

Little missed the first nine games of this season with a concussion.

 

RAW: Winnipeg Jets Bryan Little, Nikolaj Ehlers & Patrik Laine Interviews
