Fanshawe’s Jade Kovacevic named CCAA Player of the Year in 2019

Jade Kovacevic has won so many awards during her soccer career that she is starting to win them twice.

For the second year in a row, the star striker has been named the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Player of the Year. The award was handed out as the CCAA women’s soccer championship opened on Tuesday night in Edmonton, Alta.

Kovacevic led the country in scoring with 24 goals in 2019, double the total that the next closest player scored. She led the Fanshawe Falcons to an undefeated regular season and then a provincial title.

Fanshawe is ranked number one going into the national championship and will play their first match on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at noon Eastern against the Holland Hurricanes, currently ranked 13th.

Last year, Kovacevic helped the Falcons to win Fanshawe’s second medal at the national level, when they captured bronze at Douglas College in British Columbia.

Fanshawe won a silver medal in 2009.

Fanshawe’s manager of athletics, Nathan McFadden, stated that “Jade’s abilities are in a class of their own. She has set a standard of excellence in CCAA women’s soccer over the course of her career that is simply incredible and unmatched. When others want to compare themselves to the best that ever played, they will look to her.

“A legacy of greatness combined with exceptional character and a very high desire to compete and succeed. An exceptional leader, teammate and person who is extremely deserving of this honour.”

Kovacevic became the OCAA’s all-time leading scorer this year with 103 career goals. She is the first player ever to top 100.

This is the first time an athlete has won national player of the year honours in back-to-back seasons since the award was introduced in 1996.

Kovacevic has also starred for FC London in League 1 Ontario and has played internationally in Italy with Roma Calcio Femminile.