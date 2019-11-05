Vancouver private school teacher reprimanded for threatening to sue student

Menu

By Srushti Gangdev CKNW
Posted November 5, 2019 5:29 pm
A teacher from independent school Vancouver College has been reprimanded for threatening to sue a student.
A teacher from independent school Vancouver College has been reprimanded for threatening to sue a student. Vancouver College News / Facebook

A Vancouver private school teacher has been reprimanded by the BC Teacher’s Regulation Branch for threatening to sue a student who complained about him.

TRB documents say Dante Luciani was a teacher at Vancouver College when the incident occurred.

In January 2019, a student in a grade 11/12 class taught by Luciani filed a complaint to the BC Commissioner for Teacher Regulation under the Teachers Act, over an assessment method that Luciani had used in the class.

Luciani learned about the complaint in April.

“He had an ‘adult to adult’ conversation with the Student, in which he told the student that [they] had ‘gone too far’ and that if the complaint negatively impacted Luciani’s employment, he would take legal action against the Student,” reads Luciani’s consent resolution agreement with the TRB.

Soon after, he called the student’s mom and reiterated the threat to sue.

“He also told the Student’s mother that the Student had wasted everyone’s time and that [they] needed to ‘get everyone out of this pickle now’,” the statement reads.

Story continues below advertisement

Luciani has agreed with the TRB that his actions constituted professional misconduct and warrant a reprimand, because they undermined the integrity of the regulatory process and put his personal interests ahead of the student’s.

As of November, Luciani’s name is not listed in the faculty directory on the Vancouver College website and a LinkedIn page with his name says he worked there until June 2019.

