Vancouver private school teacher reprimanded for threatening to sue student

A Vancouver private school teacher has been reprimanded by the BC Teacher’s Regulation Branch for threatening to sue a student who complained about him.
TRB documents say Dante Luciani was a teacher at Vancouver College when the incident occurred.
In January 2019, a student in a grade 11/12 class taught by Luciani filed a complaint to the BC Commissioner for Teacher Regulation under the Teachers Act, over an assessment method that Luciani had used in the class.
Luciani learned about the complaint in April.
Soon after, he called the student’s mom and reiterated the threat to sue.
Luciani has agreed with the TRB that his actions constituted professional misconduct and warrant a reprimand, because they undermined the integrity of the regulatory process and put his personal interests ahead of the student’s.
As of November, Luciani’s name is not listed in the faculty directory on the Vancouver College website and a LinkedIn page with his name says he worked there until June 2019.
