Politics

Ontario government’s fiscal update to focus on balancing the books

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2019 1:47 pm
Updated November 5, 2019 1:48 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends Question Period in the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto. .
Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends Question Period in the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO – Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government says its fall economic statement will focus on efforts to balance the books.

Government House Leader Paul Calandra says the key fiscal update that will be delivered on Wednesday will highlight the work to eliminate a projected $10.3 billion deficit.

Calandra says in addition to those efforts, the document will include measures to bolster job growth and strengthen the economy.

Last month, Finance Minister Rod Phillips tried to ease concerns the statement would include cuts similar to those in the government’s fall update last year.

That document included the elimination of several independent watchdogs and pulled support for a French-language university.

The province has subsequently reached an agreement with the federal government to fund the post-secondary school.

