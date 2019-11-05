Metro Vancouver transit strike: Disruptions to bus service could start mid-week, union says

Send this page to someone via email

The Metro Vancouver transit strike continues Tuesday morning with no real end in sight.

At last update, no talks have been scheduled between the Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC) and Unifor, the union representing Vancouver bus operators, SeaBus operators and maintenance workers.

Six SeaBus sailings were cancelled on Monday, with maintenance workers refusing overtime.

The same six sailings are cancelled for Tuesday:

Lonsdale Quay

4:10 p.m.

6:20 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

Waterfront station

4:25 p.m.

6:35 p.m.

7:45 p.m.

An overtime ban for mechanics has made bus maintenance a challenge, which means bus disruptions could come mid-week, according to the union.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Unifor western regional director Gavin McGarrigle told Global News an escalation in job action could further impact the entire transit system.

“If we were to ramp it up, one of [the] things we’ve talked about a lot is moving to an overtime ban for the transit operators. Right now, they’re working their full shifts, including overtime, but if we move to an overtime ban, that would probably take out another 10 to 15 per cent of the entire system,” he said.

“That’s a significant step. We’re not doing it right now to give the public the chance to speak out and let the company know it’s time to get back to the table with a decent offer.”

McGarrigle said the union gave the public 24 hours notice for its first phase of job action and would do something similar if things were to escalate.

The union is looking for 15 per cent increases over four years. CMBC president Michael McDaniel has said that works out to $680 million over 10 years compared to CMBC’s offer of $71 million over 10 years, which he says balances transit expansion needs with meeting some of the workers’ demands.

The Mayors’ Council said Monday that it’s disappointing the two sides won’t even meet.

— With files from Sean Boynton