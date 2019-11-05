Menu

World

Turkey calls on Russia, U.S. to remove Kurdish fighters from Syrian border areas

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 5, 2019 7:03 am
In this photo taken from the outskirts of Suruc, southeastern Turkey, AaRussian army vehicle enters Syria, as it begins its joint patrol with Turkish forces, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Turkey and Russia launched joint patrols for the second time in northeastern Syria, under a deal that halted a Turkish offensive against Syrian Kurdish fighters who were forced to withdraw from the border area following Ankara's incursion. .
In this photo taken from the outskirts of Suruc, southeastern Turkey, AaRussian army vehicle enters Syria, as it begins its joint patrol with Turkish forces, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Turkey and Russia launched joint patrols for the second time in northeastern Syria, under a deal that halted a Turkish offensive against Syrian Kurdish fighters who were forced to withdraw from the border area following Ankara's incursion. . (AP Photo/Mehmet Guzel)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Russia and the U.S. to keep to their promises to ensure that Syrian Kurdish fighters pull out of Syrian borders areas with Turkey.

Erdogan says the Kurdish fighters are still present in several areas.

READ MORE: Turkey vows to send ISIS members back to their countries of origin

Erdogan also said on Tuesday that Turkish troops are being attacked by some Syrian Kurdish fighters from areas they had retreated to, adding that Turkey would not “remain a spectator” to these assaults.

U.S. forces spotted near oil fields in Northern Syria
U.S. forces spotted near oil fields in Northern Syria

Two cease-fire agreements — brokered by the U.S. and Russia — halted Turkey’s military offensive into Syria to allow for the Kurdish fighters to withdraw 30 kilometres, about 19 miles, away from the border.

Erdogan’s spoke as Turkish and Russian troops carried out their second joint patrols in northeast Syria under a deal reached with Moscow.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
