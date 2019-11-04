Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Setting the time in Lethbridge’s historic clock tower

By Quinn Campbell Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 7:04 pm
Setting the time in Lethbridge’s clock tower
For a lot of people, rolling the clocks back for daylight saving time meant an extra hour of sleep this past weekend. As Quinn Campbell reports, for one Lethbridge man, it's a chance to step back in time and carry on a family tradition.

The rhythmic “tick-tock” of the old clock tower is Ron Mikhail’s favorite part of maintaining the piece of Lethbridge history.

“The sound — you come up off the street and just listen to the tick of the clock — it’s all you can hear,” Mikhail said.

Related News

Mikhail is a watch maker and owner of Precision Watch and Jewellery. He is tasked with servicing the tower clock above the post office which was built in 1913. The building is now privately owned by Sumus Property Group.

READ MORE: Lethbridge ‘gets the ball rolling’: first downtown TRIP project begins construction

For Mikhail, it’s a family tradition. His father helped rebuild the clock nearly 30 years ago. Now, it’s under his watchful eye.

We tagged along as he and fellow watch maker Roberto Romero rolled the clock back an hour for Daylight Saving Time.

Story continues below advertisement

“We service it twice a year and then we monitor it everyday. We make sure that it’s running on time,” the watch maker said.

READ MORE: Global Lethbridge celebrates grand opening of new downtown newsroom

The tower sits seven stories high and is controlled by shafts and gears. Despite the intricate layout, Mikhail said the design is quite simple.

“It’s a weight driven clock,” he said. “A spool of cable goes down to a set of weights — down there in the tower — and then the pendulum is down there.”

READ MORE: Heart of Our City Committee presents council with annual downtown Lethbridge review

With the simple turn of some weights and a quick check from the sidewalk, the clock was set. Now Mikhail and Romero will patiently wait until it’s time to spring ahead.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LethbridgeDaylight Saving Timedowntown lethbridgeRolling Back The ClockLethbridge Clock TowerLethbridge post officePost office clockSumus Lethbridge
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.