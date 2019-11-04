One of Toronto’s last remaining video stores closes its doors

Send this page to someone via email

Video Flicks in Toronto survived for 38 years while most all other video rental stores disappeared.

The store has been a movie rental staple in the Avenue Road and Lawrence Avenue area for those who enjoyed the old way of taking in a movie.

“Every Friday night, everyone was heading to the video store hoping to get that new release,” said owner Bill Bougadis.

READ MORE: Famous Toronto coffee shop closing

Bougadis is packing up Monday because he made the decision to close the doors.

But he told Global News he remembers how the video store changed the way people watched movies.

In the in 1980s a comfy couch quickly became a front row seat to all of your favorited feature films, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Some customers still miss the old ways of watching a movie.

“You open it up and say, ‘Wow this looks great,’ put it in the DVD player, push a button and sit back and enjoy it,“ said Jill Mercier, who told Global News she has been a frequent customer for years.

Another resident and customer, Gary Allison, said he remembers going to the neighbourhood video store as a family adventure.

“Just browsing looking around and taking the kids, it was a little exciting because they had popcorn downstairs,” said Allison.

The end of a lease meant the end of an era for Video Flicks.

Bougadis held a quick liquidation which saw most of the 25,000 titles sold off to loyal customers.

“A huge thanks to everyone who came out over the past couple days to support us and pick up some movies,” a Facebook post said the store’s page. “We’ve had a blast catching up with you and talking all things video.

“…Thank you all again for your patronage, support, and friendship. This is Videoflicks signing off (for now),” the post continued. Tweet This

Bougadis said he still thinks a video store is a viable business but having no storefront means no plans for a return.

Story continues below advertisement

But the owner said he is happy he had just enough time to say goodbye to his old customers.

“We were overwhelmed by the number of people who showed up on our last few days.”