Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: morning fog patches possible, more rain ahead

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 1:31 pm
A frontal boundary sliding south brings cooler air back to the Okanagan mid-week.
A frontal boundary sliding south brings cooler air back to the Okanagan mid-week. SkyTracker Weather

October 2019 was almost a degree cooler than normal in Kelowna with 88 per cent of the city’s normal precipitation falling throughout the month.

November kicked off on a slightly milder note with double digit heat returning this weekend and lingering into the work week in some areas.

https://twitter.com/PQuinlanGlobal/status/1190339694615289858

Clouds lingered into the start of the first full work week of November with temperatures starting out around 4 degrees before climbing into the low teens during the day as sunny breaks start to return.

Story continues below advertisement

Fog patches are likely to develop Monday night into Tuesday morning as the mercury slips as well and likely below freezing under mostly clear skies.

Blue skies and sunshine will be back once the fog fizzles Tuesday morning as thermometers return to double digits during the day.

A frontal boundary sliding south brings cooler air back to the Okanagan mid-week.
A frontal boundary sliding south brings cooler air back to the Okanagan mid-week. SkyTracker Weather

Slightly cooler air starts to sneak toward the region mid-week, dropping daytime highs to single digits Wednesday under partly cloudy skies before a push of Pacific moisture brings back clouds on Thursday.

A chance of showers slides into the mix on Friday as clouds linger along with high single digit daytime highs.

Double digit daytime highs return on Saturday with a chance of showers sliding back into the forecast for the Remembrance Day long weekend as afternoon highs sink into single digits.

Story continues below advertisement
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RainSunshineCloudBC weatherFogokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weatherfog patches
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.