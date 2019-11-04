Okanagan weather: morning fog patches possible, more rain ahead

Send this page to someone via email

October 2019 was almost a degree cooler than normal in Kelowna with 88 per cent of the city’s normal precipitation falling throughout the month.

November kicked off on a slightly milder note with double digit heat returning this weekend and lingering into the work week in some areas.

https://twitter.com/PQuinlanGlobal/status/1190339694615289858

Clouds lingered into the start of the first full work week of November with temperatures starting out around 4 degrees before climbing into the low teens during the day as sunny breaks start to return.

Story continues below advertisement

Fog patches are likely to develop Monday night into Tuesday morning as the mercury slips as well and likely below freezing under mostly clear skies.

Blue skies and sunshine will be back once the fog fizzles Tuesday morning as thermometers return to double digits during the day.

A frontal boundary sliding south brings cooler air back to the Okanagan mid-week. SkyTracker Weather

Slightly cooler air starts to sneak toward the region mid-week, dropping daytime highs to single digits Wednesday under partly cloudy skies before a push of Pacific moisture brings back clouds on Thursday.

A chance of showers slides into the mix on Friday as clouds linger along with high single digit daytime highs.

Double digit daytime highs return on Saturday with a chance of showers sliding back into the forecast for the Remembrance Day long weekend as afternoon highs sink into single digits.

Story continues below advertisement

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.