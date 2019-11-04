Saskatchewan weather outlook: -20 to -30 wind chills and more snow

-20 to -30 wind chills return with a blast of arctic air.
October 2019
October 2019 was the ninth coldest October ever recorded in both Saskatoon and Regina with temperatures trending approximately three degrees below normal.
Precipitation-wise, it was a drier than normal month despite some unwanted rain and snow during harvest.
Saskatoon saw 61 per cent of its normal precipitation during the period and Regina recorded less than half the average precipitation the city should see during the month, at a measly 42 per cent of normal.
Weather forecast
Monday
It felt like the -20s with wind chill Monday morning across much of southern and central Saskatchewan as temperatures dove back into the mid-minus teens to start the first week of November.
Clouds started sliding in during the day with a slight chance of flurries as the mercury makes its way into the -4 degree range in the afternoon.
Monday night
Clouds continue to filter in Monday night as a low-pressure system presses in and conditions cool back into minus double digits by a few degrees.
Tuesday
It’ll feel like the minus teens with wind chill as you’re heading out Tuesday morning with clouds lingering and snow picking up by midday as a strong northerly wind picks up with gusts of 50 km/h possible.
Generally, 1 to 3 centimetres of snow is expected during the day before it eases off later on after reaching an afternoon high in mid-minus single digits once again.
Wednesday-Friday
An arctic high-pressure system drops in Wednesday morning, pushing temperatures toward the -20s with wind chills approaching the -30s to start the day.
Sunshine will stick around all day with an afternoon high barely in minus single digits before the next wave of clouds rolls in Thursday and Friday afternoons with highs back in mid-minus single digits.
Remembrance Day long weekend outlook
Clouds continue to shuffle through for the Remembrance Day long weekend with a chance of flurries all three days as afternoon highs stay in minus single digits and lows eventually dropping into the minus teens.
The November 4 Your Saskatchewan photo of the day was taken by Norm Brown near Regina:
