Pedestrian airlifted after being struck by SUV in Cobourg parking lot: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

0:31 Pedestrian struck in grocery store parking lot in Cobourg: police Pedestrian struck in grocery store parking lot in Cobourg: police

A woman was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in Cobourg on Monday morning.

Cobourg Police Service says around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the collision involving a woman and an SUV in the parking lot of No Frills on Division Street.

According to police, the pedestrian suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was subsequently airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

An area of the parking lot will be closed for several hours as police investigate.

No word yet if any charges will be laid.

The front of the store is cordoned off with police tape but remains open to customers.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking any witnesses of the collision or anyone with video footage in the area to call police at 905-372-6821.

1:25 Pedestrian killed by cement truck on Highway 28 in Woodview Pedestrian killed by cement truck on Highway 28 in Woodview