Pedestrian airlifted after being struck by SUV in Cobourg parking lot: police

A woman was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in Cobourg on Monday morning.
Cobourg Police Service says around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the collision involving a woman and an SUV in the parking lot of No Frills on Division Street.
READ MORE: Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle near Fenelon Falls, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say
According to police, the pedestrian suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was subsequently airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.
An area of the parking lot will be closed for several hours as police investigate.
No word yet if any charges will be laid.
The front of the store is cordoned off with police tape but remains open to customers.
Police are asking any witnesses of the collision or anyone with video footage in the area to call police at 905-372-6821.
COMMENTS