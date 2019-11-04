Menu

Crime

Pedestrian airlifted after being struck by SUV in Cobourg parking lot: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 12:03 pm
Updated November 4, 2019 12:06 pm
A woman was airlifted to a Toronto hospital after she was struck by a SUV in a parking lot on Division St. in Cobourg on Monday morning.
A woman was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in Cobourg on Monday morning.

Cobourg Police Service says around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the collision involving a woman and an SUV in the parking lot of No Frills on Division Street.

According to police, the pedestrian suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was subsequently airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

An area of the parking lot will be closed for several hours as police investigate.

No word yet if any charges will be laid.

The front of the store is cordoned off with police tape but remains open to customers.

Police are asking any witnesses of the collision or anyone with video footage in the area to call police at 905-372-6821.

