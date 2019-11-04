Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Suspect arrested after Hong Kong protesters slashed by knife: police

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 4, 2019 7:25 am
Updated November 4, 2019 7:43 am
Hong Kong on edge after bloody weekend attack
WATCH: Hong Kong on edge after bloody weekend attack

Hong Kong police say a 48-year-old knife-wielding man who slashed two people and bit off part of the ear of a politician during weekend protests has been arrested, along with two men who attacked him in return.

READ MORE: Politician has ear bitten off, others slashed by knife as Hong Kong chaos continues

Senior police official John Tse says the man attacked a couple with a knife outside a mall late Sunday after an argument, before turning his teeth on the politician’s ear. Tse said Monday that the assailant was then thrashed by an angry crowd, including two men aged 23 and 29 who were arrested.

Hong Kong police search shopping mall in crackdown on protesters
Hong Kong police search shopping mall in crackdown on protesters

Police said five people were injured, including two in critical condition.

The incident occurred shortly after police stormed the mall to thwart protests as tensions continue to mount after five months of unrest in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
ChinaHong KongBeijingCarrie LamHong Kong Protestprotests Hong Konganti-government protestsPro-Democracy Protests
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.