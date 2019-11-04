Multiple shots reportedly fired between 2 cars near Toronto police station

Toronto police say people in two cars were reportedly shooting at each other in the city’s northwest end on Sunday night.
According to police, officers received reports of people hearing multiple gunshots. Emergency crews were called to Martha Eaton Way, near Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive, just a few hundred metres from Toronto police’s 12 Division station.
Police said that when officers arrived, there was evidence of gunfire found at the scene, including a car windshield that had reportedly been shot out.
There were no injuries reported, and no arrests have been made, according to investigators.
Witnesses reportedly told police that people in two cars were shooting at each other and that both vehicles drove away fleeing the scene.
