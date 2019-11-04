Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Multiple shots reportedly fired between 2 cars near Toronto police station

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 7:35 am
Toronto police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired on Martha Eaton Way.
Toronto police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired on Martha Eaton Way. Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto police say people in two cars were reportedly shooting at each other in the city’s northwest end on Sunday night.

According to police, officers received reports of people hearing multiple gunshots. Emergency crews were called to Martha Eaton Way, near Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive, just a few hundred metres from Toronto police’s 12 Division station.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said that when officers arrived, there was evidence of gunfire found at the scene, including a car windshield that had reportedly been shot out.

There were no injuries reported, and no arrests have been made, according to investigators.

READ MORE: Toronto police chief extends guns and gangs initiative amid record number of shootings

Witnesses reportedly told police that people in two cars were shooting at each other and that both vehicles drove away fleeing the scene.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceTorontoGun ViolenceToronto crimeToronto shootingToronto gun violenceGun CrimeBlack Creek DriveTrethewey Drive12 Division TorontoMartha Eaton WayMartha Eaton Way shootingToronto Police 12 Division
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.