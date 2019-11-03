Menu

Canada

Prince Albert Paramedics respond to nearly 100 weekend incidents

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted November 3, 2019 7:13 pm
Parkland Ambulance says two men were hospitalized after a motor vehicle collision this weekend near Prince Albert, Sask.
. File / Global News

Parkland Ambulance Paramedics responded to 98 incidents between Friday and Sunday at 3 p.m., according to a statement.

On Friday evening, a 51-year-old pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at Marquis Road and 2nd Avenue West in Prince Albert. He was seriously injured and remains in hospital, though in stable condition.

On Saturday morning, a 33-year-old woman, 32-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were all hospitalized in a crash on Highway 2, about 15 kilometres north of the city. The woman and 20-year-old are in serious condition but both are stable. The 32-year-old man, according to the statement, is in good condition.

The statement did not mention any deaths.

