World

White nationalists caught on security cameras filming at U.S. lynching victim memorial

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 3, 2019 4:31 pm
Neo-Confederate group films video at memorial for Emmett Till
WATCH: Neo-Confederate group films video at memorial for Emmett Till

Men carrying a white nationalist flag were caught on security cameras trying to film in front of a new memorial to lynching victim Emmett Till in Mississippi.

READ MORE: German city declares ‘Nazi emergency’ via symbolic resolution

Patrick Weems, executive director of the Emmett Till Memorial Commission, says cameras captured the incident Saturday.

Ontario court imposes peace bond against far-right figure over online threats
Ontario court imposes peace bond against far-right figure over online threats

Security footage from the commission shows the men, one carrying a neo-Confederate group flag, filming at the site. They are seeing running away when a security alarm sounds.

Weems says he believes they were filming a propaganda video.

READ MORE: Canada adds neo-Nazi groups Blood & Honour, Combat 18 to list of terror organizations

Till was 14 when he was beaten and killed in 1955 after he whistled at a white woman. The memorial is at the site where Till’s body was pulled from a river.

Story continues below advertisement

A new bullet-proof memorial to Till was dedicated Oct. 19 after the first three markers were vandalized.

Students expelled from private school over neo-Nazi posts
Students expelled from private school over neo-Nazi posts
© 2019 The Canadian Press
United StatesRacismUSMississippiwhite supremacyConfederate FlagWhite NationalistslynchingEmmett TillEmmett Till Memorialneo-confederate flagwhite nationalists at Emmett Till memorial
