Canada

Shoal River First Nation man dead after collision with alleged impaired driver

By Global News
Posted November 3, 2019 3:25 pm
Swan River RCMP responded to a fatal vehicle collision north of Bowsman, Man. .
Swan River RCMP responded to a fatal vehicle collision north of Bowsman, Man. . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

A 58-year-old Shoal River First Nation has died after his truck collided with an alleged impaired driver near Bowsman, Man., a small community about 500 km northwest of Winnipeg.

RCMP say they responded to a two vehicle crash at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 10 about five km north of Bowsman.

Police believe a truck travelling south collided with a truck travelling north.

The northbound driver was taken to hospital, where he later died. His passenger, a 31-year-old woman also from Shoal River First Nation, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The southbound driver, a 35-year-old man from Powell, was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say charges of impaired operation causing death are pending.

