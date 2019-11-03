This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Nov. 3, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping their community by bringing their stories into focus.

This week, Global takes a look at at the disruption within the Quebec Community Groups Networks and the Shield of Athena non-profit organization celebrating its anniversary. Watch below.

The Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN) has hit a rough patch as several regional associations have left the umbrella advocacy organization that supports Quebec’s English speaking communities.

Ten groups have walked away and are calling for the president to resign.

The QCGN said the discord is being sown by the Quebec Government to try and divide the English-speaking community, which has been vocal in its opposition to school board reform and Bill 21.

Global’s Elysia Bryan Baynes spoke with QCGN president Geoffrey Chambers about what these developments mean for the community. Watch below.

The Shield of Athena provides victims of family violence across the Montreal area, and this year they mark a special anniversary.

For the past 25 years, the non-profit has hosted an annual art auction to raise funds for their service centres.

This year’s auction will help renovate their emergency shelter, Athena’s House, that has provided a safe space for thousands of women and children to stay for the past 15 years.

Bryan Baynes sat down with the organization’s executive director Melpa Kamateros to discuss the fundraising art auction and more. Watch below.

