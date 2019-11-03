Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Consumer

Departing YLW Kelowna could soon cost more

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted November 3, 2019 2:43 pm
Updated November 3, 2019 2:54 pm
Next year it could be more expensive to fly out of YLW. .
Next year it could be more expensive to fly out of YLW. . Megan Turcato / Global News

Less than a year after the last increase, the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is asking city council to approve higher airport improvement fees.

The airport wants the current airport charge of $20 per departing passenger to be increased to $25 next March.

Related News

YLW says it needs the money to refresh aging infrastructure and pay for major expansion projects over the next decade to keep pace with the airport’s growing popularity.

READ MORE: Flying out of Kelowna to get more expensive

In a report to city council, YLW’s senior airport finance and corporate services manager says the number of passengers using YLW increased 38 per cent between 2013 and 2018.

More than 2 million passengers passed through the airport in 2018 and the airport is preparing to service more than 2.5 million in the future.

Story continues below advertisement

Construction of a $60.8 million terminal expansion is just one of the capital projects the airport has targeted for next year.

This project, which won’t be finished till 2023, will see the construction of a larger departure lounge with more food service locations, as well as a larger security area which the airport hopes will cut down on wait times.

READ MORE: Parking fees to rise at Kelowna International Airport

Over the next decade, factoring in inflation, the airport is projecting it will need $220 million for all the capital upgrades it has planned.

Kelowna International Airport celebrates 2M passengers in 2018
Kelowna International Airport celebrates 2M passengers in 2018

The airport argues increasing the airport improvement fee to pay for those upgrades will not put it out of step with other airports in the country.

YLW’s report to city council shows a range of airport improvement fees, with Fort McMurray, Alta. charging $40 per departing passenger while the London, Ont. airport charges $7.

In Calgary and Edmonton the fee is $30. Vancouver currently charges $20 for those traveling outside of B.C. but will be increasing its fee to $25 in January. Victoria charges $15.

READ MORE: YVR Airport boosting improvement fee 25%, argues it’s needed for future growth

YLW’s airport improvement fee last increased in April 2019 when it went from up from $15.

Story continues below advertisement

Along with increasing airport improvement fees, YLW is also looking to increase landing and terminal fees by 2 per cent next year.

The proposals are up for discussion at Kelowna city council this week.

—With files from Sean Boynton

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaTravelYLWkelowna international airportAirport Improvement FeeAir Travel CostKelowna Travel CostYLW Airport Improvement Fee
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.