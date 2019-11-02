Koi tremble in fear as otter makes reappearance in Vancouver Chinese garden

Send this page to someone via email

It’s back.

Nearly a year after a hungry otter began decimating the koi population at Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Gardens, the animal has returned to finish the job.

The Vancouver Park Board said Saturday the otter was spotted in the koi pond on Wednesday morning. That same day, the carcasses of three koi were found.

Vancouver Chinatown garden reopens with otter prevention plan in place

The board says staff took “immediate action,” lowering water levels in the pond to remove the remaining koi. A live trap was also set for the otter, which has not yet been caught.

Rumours of the otter’s return began circulating Friday, when the park board says six large koi and 74 small koi were safely removed from the pond to be temporarily housed off-site.

The park board says it expects to be able to refill the pond and return the koi “within the next 48 hours,” when it will also reopen the garden.

It’s not yet known whether this otter is the same one that ate 11 of the garden’s 14 prized koi fish in November of last year, including a prized 50-year-old fish named Madonna.

Koi return to Vancouver's Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden

That rogue otter was never found, despite multiple traps and other attempts by park board staff and even a wildlife expert to snare the animal.

Three adult and 344 juvenile fish were scooped from the pond and taken to the Vancouver Aquarium for safekeeping, and were returned to the garden this past May.

The park board modified the garden’s entrance and exit points, with plates on the bottom of its doors to prevent any animals from re-entering the area, along with automatic door closers.

Global News has reached out to the Vancouver Park Board for more information.