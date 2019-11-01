Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Kaliyev, Jenik, Costantini lead Hamilton Bulldogs to 4-2 win over Mississauga Steelheads

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 1, 2019 10:07 pm
The Bulldogs (8-8-1) next play Sunday at 2 p.m. when they host the Ottawa 67's at FirstOntario Centre.
The Bulldogs (8-8-1) next play Sunday at 2 p.m. when they host the Ottawa 67's at FirstOntario Centre. Hamilton Bulldogs

The Hamilton Bulldogs picked up their second consecutive win after doubling the Mississauga Steelheads 4-2 Friday night.

Hamilton’s Arthur Kaliyev scored on the power play to open the scoring with 46 seconds to play in the first period. It was Kaliyev’s league-leading 32nd point of the season in 17 games.

The Steelheads got on the board 3:22 into the second period when Max Bodig found the back of the net for his second goal of the season. Bodig scored his first OHL goal against Hamilton in their previous meeting on Oct. 4.

READ MORE: Around the OHL: Chatting with Mark Mancari and storylines from around the league

Eight minutes later, Tag Bertuzzi restored Hamilton’s one-goal lead when he beat Mississauga goalie Kai Edmonds as Ty Collins served a two-minute minor for holding.

The Bulldogs extended their lead to 3-1 when Avery Hayes potted his fourth goal of the season just over three minutes into third.

Story continues below advertisement

Mississauga’s Nick Isaacson made it a one-goal game again midway through the third frame when he got the puck past Hamilton netminder Marco Costantini who finished the game with 39 saves.

Peterborough Petes’ forward Nick Robertson off to hot start
Peterborough Petes’ forward Nick Robertson off to hot start

Kaliyev netted his OHL-leading 18th goal of the season into the empty net to solidify Hamilton’s victory. Jan Jenik was named the game’s first star after recording three assists in the victory.

The Bulldogs (8-8-1) next play Sunday at 2 p.m. when they host the Ottawa 67’s at FirstOntario Centre.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OHLHamilton BulldogsOntario Hockey Leaguemississauga steelheadsFirstOntario CentreBulldogs hockeyArthur KaliyevJan Jenik
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.