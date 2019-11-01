Kaliyev, Jenik, Costantini lead Hamilton Bulldogs to 4-2 win over Mississauga Steelheads

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Bulldogs picked up their second consecutive win after doubling the Mississauga Steelheads 4-2 Friday night.

Hamilton’s Arthur Kaliyev scored on the power play to open the scoring with 46 seconds to play in the first period. It was Kaliyev’s league-leading 32nd point of the season in 17 games.

The Steelheads got on the board 3:22 into the second period when Max Bodig found the back of the net for his second goal of the season. Bodig scored his first OHL goal against Hamilton in their previous meeting on Oct. 4.

Eight minutes later, Tag Bertuzzi restored Hamilton’s one-goal lead when he beat Mississauga goalie Kai Edmonds as Ty Collins served a two-minute minor for holding.

The Bulldogs extended their lead to 3-1 when Avery Hayes potted his fourth goal of the season just over three minutes into third.

Mississauga’s Nick Isaacson made it a one-goal game again midway through the third frame when he got the puck past Hamilton netminder Marco Costantini who finished the game with 39 saves.

Kaliyev netted his OHL-leading 18th goal of the season into the empty net to solidify Hamilton’s victory. Jan Jenik was named the game’s first star after recording three assists in the victory.

The Bulldogs (8-8-1) next play Sunday at 2 p.m. when they host the Ottawa 67’s at FirstOntario Centre.