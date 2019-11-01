FSIN, Sask. teachers call on governments to invest more for Indigenous students

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) and Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) are calling on all levels of government to invest more in education — particularly for Indigenous students.

STF said about 43 per cent of First Nations students are graduating from high school. The provincial average is nearly double that, at 77 per cent.

FSIN said more investment is needed at the ground level to reduce the barriers faced by First Nation kids.

“All these individuals who are going to be running for premier, MLAs, we just don’t want to hear words that they’re going to invest in education, we want to see in writing that there’s going to be immediate investment,” FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said on Friday.

The province’s teachers agree, calling the education gap large and unacceptable.

“Teachers want the best for their students and yet they feel like they’re working, basically, with their arms tied behind their backs, in trying to meet the needs of all their students,” STF president Patrick Maze said.

While acknowledging that there is still room for improvement, one deputy minister praised the efforts of Saskatchewan teachers.

“Schools and teachers have been doing a lot of hard work over the last number of years. There’s certainly a focus on improving educational outcomes for First Nations students across the province,” said Gerry Craswell, who is Saskatchewan’s assistant deputy minister of education.

However, the FSIN’s message to both the provincial and federal government is simple.

“Stop looking at education as an expense on the balance sheet, but looking at is as an investment into our children’s future,” FSIN vice-chief David Pratt said.

Although initiatives like the Follow Their Voices program have been effective, there’s no current plan to introduce it beyond the 35 schools that it’s currently offered in.

While the 43 per cent First Nation graduation number is an increase over the mid-30 per cent number seen around 2012, both groups said it is clear there is still a long way to go.

