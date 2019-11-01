‘What are we supposed to do?: Another Moncton tent camp cleared out

Send this page to someone via email

Another tent camp in Moncton has been shut down as the issue of homelessness in the hub city continues to grow heading into the winter months.

The evictions started Friday morning but were originally delayed, as the province owns part of the land where people were illegally staying at the corner of High and Park streets.

A spokesperson from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure says the city requested permission to evict the tenants from the provincial land and adjacent property owners.

Some of those who were forced to find somewhere else seemed understanding.

“Obviously you can’t have tents in middle of the city because, you know, people see this and it doesn’t look good on the city,” says Brian Smith, who says he has been homeless for a year. “But at the same time, what are we supposed to do?”

But others are frustrated and unsure of their next steps.

“They’re offering to bring their bigger stuff somewhere, where they’re going to kick them out a week later from that spot,” says Catlin Wilson, who says he previously stayed at the corner of High and Park.

The RCMP, the City of Moncton, YMCA Outreach, and John Howard Society officials were all on hand for the eviction, appeared to go relatively peacefully.

“It’s kind of funny in a way, right? To see all the police cars here to have to move the people out,” said one man who was forced to pack up. “You can see, look at every one of them, they don’t want to have to do that … not one of them want to have to do that.”

Around the corner, Ben Clements’ rental is for sale. He says crime and drug usage in the neighbourhood has diminished the number of people renting his Airbnb.

“Tent city has definitely been challenging in terms of my rental, in terms of selling the house as well,” says Clements. “I haven’t had any showings since (the tent camp) city went up. I think it’s an issue the city really needs to focus in on.”

​”Regardless of the eviction today, there’s the issue, what’s going to happen now?” he asks. “It’s sad, we’re going into some cold weather right now.” Tweet This

While the issue of homelessness is by no means a new one, the concerns from all sides continue to mount with winter weather on the way. A new shelter is in the works on Albert Street.

The city is expected to release it’s affordable housing plan sometime this month.