Thank you to everyone who sent in pictures for Your Manitoba.

Here are some of the best shots submitted during the month of October.

PHOTO GALLERY: Best of Your Manitoba in October

Flin Flon, Manitoba Vern Rutley/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba Melissa Tokariwski/submitted Bagguley Lake, Manitoba Adam Hermann/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba Allan Robertson/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba Mark Rootes/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba Brent Woo/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba Heather Gordon/submitted Sandy Bay, Manitoba Chris Sprung/submitted St. Laurent, Manitoba Daryle Friesen/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba David Blair/submitted The Narrows, Manitoba Drenna Campbell/submitted Hartney, Manitoba Dylan Bertholet/submitted Norway House, Manitoba Christopher Clarke/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba Jodi Kraynyk-Evans/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba Jean-Marc Christophe/submitted RM of Lorne, Manitoba Jeannette Greaves/submitted Beausejour, Manitoba Joanne Michaels/submitted Pinawa Dam, Manitoba John Dalebozik/submitted East St. Paul, Manitoba Melissa Tokariwski/submitted Thornhill, Manitoba Karen Krueger/submitted Pinawa, Manitoba Ken Reddig/submitted Rabbit Lake, Manitoba Linda Olejnikow/submitted Clear Lake, Manitoba Liz Gudz/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba Melissa Tokariwski/submitted Lake of the Woods, Manitoba Monika Dowswell/submitted Blumenort, Manitoba Nicole Smith/submitted Flin Flon, Manitoba Vern Rutley/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba Wendy Kreger-Hildebrand/submitted Winnipeg, Manitoba Allan Robertson/submitted

