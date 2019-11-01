Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

IBM Canada and Ontario’s Six Nations Polytechnic launch tuition-free tech program

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2019 1:04 pm
An IBM logo is displayed.
An IBM logo is displayed.

BRANTFORD, Ont. – A post-secondary school owned and operated by Ontario’s Six Nations is offering a tuition-free, technology-related program in partnership with IBM Canada.

Six Nations Polytechnic in Brantford, Ont., says the program will help students get involved and find jobs in the tech industry.

IBM Canada president Ayman Antoun says the program starts at the grade nine level and will help students obtain both a high school and college diploma within six years.

READ MORE: City of Markham teams up with Bell, IBM for smart city research project

The Polytechnic has both Indigenous and non-Indigenous students, but features a strong component of Indigenous cultural and language learning as part of its curriculum.

Antoun says 125 students have enrolled in the program this year, and the school has expressed interest in expanding it in the future.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the IBM program, called P-TECH, already exists in three other Canadian schools and in countries around the world.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
OntarioIndigenousBrantfordOntario EducationIBMIndigenous Studentsbrantford ontarioIBM CanadaSix Nations PolytechnicAyman AntounCanadian Tech SchoolIBM programPolytechnictuition free program Ontario
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.