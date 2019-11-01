Menu

Lifestyle

Road2Hope weekend means Sunday closures on the Red Hill Valley Parkway

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted November 1, 2019 1:18 pm
About 5,000 runners will participate in Hamilton's Road2Hope weekend. .
About 5,000 runners will participate in Hamilton's Road2Hope weekend. . Road2Hope

About 5,000 runners will participate in Hamilton’s Road2Hope weekend.

The races include a 5K and a 10K on Saturday, followed by a half marathon and full marathon on Sunday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Sunday’s races will close the downbound lanes of the Red Hill Valley Parkway, from the Lincoln Alexander Parkway (LINC) to Barton Street, from approximately 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Ward 7 Coun. Esther Pauls, the long-time race organizer, says Road2Hope raises money for about two dozen charitable partners, many of which offer youth-at-risk programs.

Pauls adds that she’s proud of that aspect of the event which is “all about helping each other.”

 

Hamilton Road2Hope
