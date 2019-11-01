Road2Hope weekend means Sunday closures on the Red Hill Valley Parkway

Send this page to someone via email

About 5,000 runners will participate in Hamilton’s Road2Hope weekend.

The races include a 5K and a 10K on Saturday, followed by a half marathon and full marathon on Sunday morning.

SUNDAY 8am-1pm: All downbound lanes of the Red Hill Valley Parkway will be closed between the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway and Barton St for the Road2Hope Marathon. More info including @HSR detours: https://t.co/udbCueNsrI #HamOnt — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) October 31, 2019

Sunday’s races will close the downbound lanes of the Red Hill Valley Parkway, from the Lincoln Alexander Parkway (LINC) to Barton Street, from approximately 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

#HSRAlert: #HSR2 and #HSR11 will be on detour this Sunday (November 3) from 7:30am – 1 pm in the Red Hill Valley Parkway / Highland Road area for the Road2Hope Marathon. Details: https://t.co/b4clBFEYPj pic.twitter.com/G9G7Zl0QxG — Hamilton Street Railway (@hsr) November 1, 2019

Ward 7 Coun. Esther Pauls, the long-time race organizer, says Road2Hope raises money for about two dozen charitable partners, many of which offer youth-at-risk programs.

Pauls adds that she’s proud of that aspect of the event which is “all about helping each other.”