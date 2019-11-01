Road2Hope weekend means Sunday closures on the Red Hill Valley Parkway

About 5,000 runners will participate in Hamilton’s Road2Hope weekend.
The races include a 5K and a 10K on Saturday, followed by a half marathon and full marathon on Sunday morning.
Sunday’s races will close the downbound lanes of the Red Hill Valley Parkway, from the Lincoln Alexander Parkway (LINC) to Barton Street, from approximately 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Ward 7 Coun. Esther Pauls, the long-time race organizer, says Road2Hope raises money for about two dozen charitable partners, many of which offer youth-at-risk programs.
Pauls adds that she’s proud of that aspect of the event which is “all about helping each other.”
