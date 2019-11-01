Canucks visit the Ducks after Boeser’s 3 goal-game

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Canucks (8-3-1, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (8-6-0, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host Vancouver after Brock Boeser scored three goals in the Canucks’ 5-3 win over the Kings.

The Ducks are 2-2-0 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Anaheim has given up 10 power-play goals, killing 79.6% of opponent chances.

The Canucks are 2-2-0 against the rest of their division. Vancouver ranks fifth in the NHL averaging 3.8 goals per game, led by Boeser with seven.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Henrique leads the Ducks with eight goals and has recorded 9 points. Hampus Lindholm has collected six assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Boeser leads the Canucks with seven goals and has recorded 14 points. Elias Pettersson has totalled 14 assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 8-1-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Ducks: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Ducks Injuries: Ondrej Kase: out (upper body).

Canucks Injuries: None listed.

