Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Tech

B.C. company says its real-life ‘cloak of invisibility’ is one step closer to reality

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 9:24 pm
Maple Ridge company develops ‘invisibility cloak’
A B.C. company has come up with a way to obscure objects to the naked eye, dubbing the technology as an "invisibility cloak". Ted Chernecki shows us why the unbelievable project could be very useful.

It’s the preferred method of going undetected for a certain youthful wizard, but the idea of Harry Potter’s Cloak of Invisibility has thus far existed only in fiction.

However, a B.C. company has come up with a way to obscure objects to the naked eye, making them virtually invisible.

According to Hyperstealth CEO Guy Cramer, his company has applied for patents on material that can obscure an object or person by bending light around them so that only the background is visible.

READ MORE: B.C. company says it’s crafting cloak of invisibility

The paper-thin material relies on lenticular lenses and does not need a power source. The material has what the company calls “broadband invisibility,” meaning it can also bend ultraviolet and infrared light and block the thermal spectrum.

Cramer says the material could have all sorts of military applications, particularly for special forces who need to enter and leave a location without being detected.

Story continues below advertisement

“Snipers, quite often, it will take them hours to get into a place because they don’t want their motion giving away their location to the enemy out there,” he said.

“So with a system like this, they could actually walk into a location, and it would take them less than a minute, in some cases — something that would take them hours before.

“And they could hide in the middle of an open field, something that they would have never done before because you always hide around cover. Well, if no one can see you, they’re not going to shoot at you.”

You can now have your own invisiblity cloak
You can now have your own invisiblity cloak

Cramer says there are other applications for his patents, saying his technology also has the potential to “triple solar panel output” in a different configuration, using mirrors and other material.

He says the technology can also be used for other applications like autonomous vehicles.

Cramer’s creation has garnered international attention. A video published by The London Daily Telegraph has more than two million views.

“It’s overwhelming,” he said.

“I knew it was going to be big; I didn’t expect it to be this big.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Solar PowerAutonomous VehiclesVancouver CompanyInvisibility cloakCloak of invisibilityHyperstealthReal cloak of invisibilityreal invisibility cloaksolar paneling
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.