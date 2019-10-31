Suspect, accomplice in property crime spree behind bars: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Two Winnipeggers are behind bars in connection with a spree of property crimes that took place between May and October.

Police said the offences included 32 break-ins to commercial and residential properties.

One suspect, Clinton Gary Quesnel, 41, was picked up by police Tuesday near Marion Street and Tache Avenue. He faces 32 counts of breaking and entering, five counts of mischief under $5,000, two counts of theft under $5,000, and a charge of theft of a motor vehicle.

Police said they also arrested an accomplice who was involved in a handful of incidents.

Shylynn Heather Dawn McKay, 23, has been charged with five counts of breaking and entering.

Both were detained in custody.

