Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect, accomplice in property crime spree behind bars: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 1:48 pm
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle.
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Two Winnipeggers are behind bars in connection with a spree of property crimes that took place between May and October.

Police said the offences included 32 break-ins to commercial and residential properties.

READ MORE: Service backlog Monday as Winnipeg police deal with violent weekend

One suspect, Clinton Gary Quesnel, 41, was picked up by police Tuesday near Marion Street and Tache Avenue. He faces 32 counts of breaking and entering, five counts of mischief under $5,000, two counts of theft under $5,000, and a charge of theft of a motor vehicle.

Police said they also arrested an accomplice who was involved in a handful of incidents.

Shylynn Heather Dawn McKay, 23, has been charged with five counts of breaking and entering.

Both were detained in custody.

Story continues below advertisement
St. James residents discuss increase of property crimes in neighbourhood
St. James residents discuss increase of property crimes in neighbourhood
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeBreak And EnterCrime SpreeProperty Crimes
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.