Victory in Victoria: Rockets introduce Royals to the Schwebius shutout

The Kelowna Rockets bounced back from a tough shootout loss on Tuesday to defeat the Victoria Royals 1-0 on Wednesday evening.

Sparking the win was a small lineup change.

Rockets starting goalie Roman Basran took a seat on the bench in the rematch, with Kelowna product Cole Schwebius getting the start and the shutout.

Schwebius was perfect between the pipes, stopping all 33 shots in the whitewash – the team’s first shutout of the season.

Kelowna (8-4-1-1) was outshot 33-17 by Victoria (6-6-1-0). Brock Gould stopped 16 shots for the Royals. Schwebius improved to 2-1 on the season.

Scoring the game’s only goal was Rockets captain Nolan Foote, a power-play marker at 11:31 of the first period.

The Rockets were 1-for-3 on the power play while the Royals were 0-for-3.

Up next for Kelowna is a Friday night home game against the visiting Prince George Cougars (4-9-0-1). Game time at Prospera Place is 7:05 p.m.

Rockets 1, Royals 0

First Period

(1). Kelowna, Foote 8 (Novak, Topping) 11:31 (pp).

Penalties — Mattson Kel (interference) 2:35; Warm Vic (tripping) 10:29; Prowse Vic (tripping) 11:31; Kindree Kel, Schultz Vic (roughing) 17:17.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Gannon Vic (tripping) 8:55; Liwiski Kel (tripping) 12:29.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Swetlikoff Kel (slashing) 4:58; Foote Kel, Oliver Vic (major, major-fighting) 20:00; Swetlikoff Kel (cross checking) 20:00.

Shots on goal by

Kelowna: 7-7-3 — 17

Victoria: 12-7-14 — 33

Goal: Kelowna: Schwebius (W). Victoria: Gould (L).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 1-3; Victoria: 0-3.

Referees — Ryan Benbow, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen — Jordan Browne, Josh Long.

Attendance — 3,637 at Victoria.

