Using an old iPhone? Update soon or you could lose internet access

It might be time to finally pull the trigger on that iPhone upgrade you’ve been putting off.

Apple is warning owners of iPhones and iPads from 2012 and earlier that without an update, the devices won’t be able to connect to the internet.

The update is required to maintain an accurate GPS location, which many functions rely on.

Users who don’t download an updated iOS version by Nov. 3 will be locked out of features like the App Store, iCloud, email, and web browsing.

How do I know if my device is impacted?

If you own an iPhone 5 or 4, an iPad mini, iPad 2 or a third-generation iPad, this applies to you.

The issue does not affect iPod touch or any iPad models that have Wi-Fi only, according to Apple, nor will it affect iOS devices newer than the ones listed above.

Depending on your device, the updated iOS version should be 10.3.4 or 9.3.6.

Which version does my device have?

Not sure what your iPhone or iPad is running on? You can find out on your device.

Open Settings Hit General, then About The number next to Software Version is your iOS version

Apple provides more instruction here for iPhones and here for iPads.

How do I update?

Some users have reported getting pop-up messages telling them an updated is needed.

If you haven’t been prompted, the software can be updated wirelessly before Nov. 3 or by using a computer.

To update your phone wirelessly:

Plug into a power source and connect to Wi-Fi Go to Settings Hit General, then Software Update Tap Download and Install

You might need to make space and temporarily remove apps for it to work. Apple has more details on that here.

What if I don’t update by Nov. 3?

Without an update, Apple says “some models might not be able to maintain an accurate GPS location.”

But don’t fear, you have a second chance.

After Nov. 3, wireless updates no longer work. Apple says users who miss the deadline will first have to back up and restore the device using a computer before they can download the new iOS version “because over-the-air software updates and iCloud Backup will not work.”